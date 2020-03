BRIEF-Cerecor Reports 2019 Results

March 11 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* CERECOR REPORTS 2019 RESULTS

* CERECOR INC - CERC-800S (CERC-801, CERC-802 AND CERC-803) ANTICIPATE INITIAL DATA READOUT FROM CDG-FIRST TRIAL WITHIN 1 HALF 2020

* CERECOR INC - CERC-002 (ANTI-LIGHT MAB) BEING DEVELOPED FOR PEDIATRIC-ONSET CROHN’S DISEASE EXPECTS INITIAL DATA READOUT 2 HALF 2020

* CERECOR INC - CERC-007 (ANTI-IL-18 MAB) BEING DEVELOPED FOR AUTO-INFLAMMATORY DISEASES (AOSD, MM) IS EXPECTING INITIAL DATA READOUT Q4 2020 TO Q1 2021

* CERECOR INC - CERC-006 (DUAL MTOR INHIBITOR) BEING DEVELOPED FOR COMPLEX LYMPHATIC MALFORMATIONS ANTICIPATES INITIAL DATA READOUT 1 HALF 2021

* CERECOR - AVOIDED FUTURE CASH OUTFLOWS BY ELIMINATING LONG-TERM DEBT AND CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION, AS A RESULT OF AYTU DIVESTITURE IN 2019