Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc:

* CERECOR TO ACQUIRE AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS’ PEDIATRIC ASSETS

* TRANSACTION IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* WILL BUY AVADEL‘S INTEREST IN AVADEL PEDIATRIC ASSETS FOR NOMINAL CASH PAYMENT

* AVADEL IRELAND TO DEVELOP,PROVIDE CO WITH 4 STABLE PRODUCT FORMULATIONS OF CO'S CHOOSING UTILIZING PROPRIETARY LIQUITIME,MICROPUMP TECHNOLOGY