Sept 12 (Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA :

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2017 EUR ‍​20.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DID NOT GENERATE ANY REVENUE IN H1 (AS YEAR AGO)

* ‍RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY OF TANGO EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)