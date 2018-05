May 2 (Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA :

* CREATION OF ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD IN ONCOLOGY (SAB-ONCOLOGY)

* BRIGGS MORRISON, MD, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF SAB

* SAB-ONCOLOGY WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH CERENIS' MANAGEMENT TEAM