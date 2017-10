June 20 (Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA

* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION

* ‍NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING OF EUR 0.75 MILLION IN FORM OF AN INTEREST-FREE INNOVATION LOAN​

* AVAILABLE CASH AT END-MAY 2017: EUR 21.5 MILLION

* ‍KEY MILESTONE REACHED IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209​

* ‍THIS AMOUNT CORRESPONDS TO FINANCING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF A BPIFRANCE'S INNOVATION AID​