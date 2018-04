BRIEF-Cereno Scientific Requests First Convertible Loan From European Fund

April 26 (Reuters) - CERENO SCIENTIFIC AB:

* CERENO SCIENTIFIC REQUESTS FIRST CONVERTIBLE LOAN FROM EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND

* REQUESTED ISSUANCE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED, AMOUNTING TO SEK 5,000,000, TO EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS CARRY NO INTEREST AND HAVE A MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS

* CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS ARE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EQUAL TO ONE HUNDRED PERCENT OF THEIR AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE.