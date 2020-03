BRIEF-Cereno Scientific's Phase II Clinical Trial Postponed Due To COVID-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Cereno Scientific AB:

* CERENO SCIENTIFIC’S PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

* DUE TO GLOBAL SPREAD OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS CERENO SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES THAT COMPANY WILL POSTPONE PLANNED PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL WITH COMPANY’S LEAD COMPOUND CS1. START OF STUDY WAS PREVIOUSLY PLANNED FOR MID-YEAR 2020.

* IS ADJUSTING PLANNED ACTIVITIES TO START BY END OF YEAR, BUT IS PREPARED FOR FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS IF NEEDED, DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PANDEMIC

* THERE ARE NO POSSIBILITIES TO START PHASE II STUDY IN ELECTIVE ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY, AS PLANNED KNEE JOINT SURGERY IS DOWN PRIORITIZED IN HOSPITALS FOR BENEFIT OF EFFECTIVE CARE TO COVID-19 INFECTED PATIENTS