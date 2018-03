March 19 (Reuters) - Cereno Scientific Ab:

* ENTERS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND THROUGH THEIR ADVISOR ALPHA BLUE OCEAN‍​

* FINANCING SOLUTION MEANS THAT CO CAN RECEIVE SEK 82.0 MILLION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD

* FINANCING SOLUTION MEANS THAT CO CAN POTENTIALLY RECEIVE ADDITIONAL SEK 24.6 MILLION IF ALL WARRANTS INCLUDED ARE EXERCISED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)