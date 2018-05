May 1 (Reuters) - Ceres Global Ag Corp:

* CERES GLOBAL AG AND CONSOLIDATED GRAIN AND BARGE CO. ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF SAVAGE RIVERPORT LLC

* CERES GLOBAL AG CORP - SAVAGE TERMINAL WILL BE OWNED & OPERATED AS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES

* CERES GLOBAL AG - FACILITY HAS 9.2 MILLION BUSHELS OF GRAIN STORAGE WITH HIGH SPEED TRUCK & RAIL RECEIVING CAPACITY, RAIL AND BARGE SHIPPING CAPABILITIES