April 19 (Reuters) - Ceres Global Ag Corp:

* CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES TRIAL DATE SET FOR THE SCOULAR LITIGATION

* CERES GLOBAL AG CORP - COURT PROCEEDINGS FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PENDING ACTION COMMENCED BY THE SCOULAR COMPANY ARE SET TO COMMENCE OCTOBER 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)