May 9 (Reuters) - Ceridian HCM Holding Inc:

* Q1 CLOUD REVENUE ROSE 38 PERCENT TO $125.2 MILLION

* CERIDIAN ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7 PERCENT TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: