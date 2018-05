BRIEF-Ceridian Q1 Loss Per Share $0.11 From Continuing Operations

May 22 (Reuters) - Ceridian HCM Holding Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $208.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $186.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 2018 CLOUD REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $123 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CLOUD REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $521 MILLION TO $524 MILLION

* Q2 2018 TOTAL HCM REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $173 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING - SEES 2018 HCM ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $148 MILLION TO $152 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 HCM ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION TO $29 MILLION

* SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION - $735 MILLION