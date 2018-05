May 21 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp:

* CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CERNER CORP - REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL

* CERNER - APPROVED AMENDMENT TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM ON MAY 17, AUTHORIZING REPURCHASE OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CERNER CORP - EXPANDS $500 MILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: