April 24 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp:

* CERNER PROVIDES ACCESS TO DE-IDENTIFIED PATIENT DATA FOR COVID-19 RESEARCH AND VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* CERNER - DE-IDENTIFIED PATIENT DATA SECURED & STORED ON CERNER HEALTHEDATALAB, POWERED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES

* CERNER - TO GIVE ELIGIBLE HEALTH CARE RESEARCHERS FREE ACCESS TO CO'S COVID-19 DATA SET FOR EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL TRIALS, MEDICAL TREATMENTS