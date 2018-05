Cerner Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q1 REVENUE $1.293 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.33 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $1.31 BILLION TO $1.36 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* SEES Q2 2018 NEW BUSINESS BOOKINGS BETWEEN $1.350 BILLION AND $1.550 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: