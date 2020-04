BRIEF-Cerner Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 28 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 REVENUE $1.41 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.43 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.70 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $5.55 BILLION TO $5.7 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.10, REVENUE VIEW $5.84 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOOKINGS IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE $1.09 BILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CAUSED VOLUME OF CONTRACTS TO BE LOWER THAN NORMAL IN LAST TWO WEEKS OF QUARTER

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.47

* TOTAL BACKLOG OF $13.47 BILLION AT QUARTER-END

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECT Q2 NEW BUSINESS BOOKINGS BETWEEN $1.000 BILLION AND $1.200 BILLION