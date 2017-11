Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* BLOCK TRADE - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS AND CERBERUS SELL 49.3 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP

* BLOCK TRADE - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC :BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES WERE PRICED AT 124.5 P/SHARE, RAISING GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 61.4 MILLION STG Further company coverage: