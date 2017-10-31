FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio
October 31, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for the full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio in Italy

* Says ‍entered into an agreement with Kedrion Biopharma to distribute full complement of INTERCEPT blood system products in italy​

* Says ‍Kedrion Biopharma will be sole distributor for intercept blood systems in Italy​

* Says ‍kedrion Biopharma will have right to distribute INTERCEPT red blood cells following CE mark approval​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
