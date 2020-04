BRIEF-Cerus Announces Expansion Of BARDA Funding To Support Development Of Intercept Blood System For RBCs

April 20 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* CERUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BARDA FUNDING TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF INTERCEPT BLOOD SYSTEM FOR RED BLOOD CELLS

* CERUS CORP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL $14 MILLION IN AVAILABLE FUNDING

* CERUS CORP - $14 MILLION CONTRACT AMENDMENT INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR REDES

* CERUS CORP - AMENDMENT INCREASING TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $214 MILLION

* CERUS CORP - CONTRACT EXPANSION PROVIDES FUNDING TO FURTHER EVALUATE EFFICACY OF INTERCEPT BLOOD SYSTEM

* CERUS CORP - MANY PARTICIPATING CLINICAL TRIAL HOSPITAL SITES HAVE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ENROLLMENT IN REDES AND RECEPI STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)