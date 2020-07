BRIEF-Cerus Corp Reports Successful Inactivation Of Sars-Cov-2 With The Intercept Blood System For Plasma

July 7 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* CERUS CORPORATION REPORTS SUCCESSFUL INACTIVATION OF SARS-COV-2 WITH THE INTERCEPT BLOOD SYSTEM FOR PLASMA

* CERUS - DATA CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR INTERCEPT STUDIES SHOWING COMPLETE INACTIVATION, TO BELOW LIMIT OF DETECTION, OF OTHER CORONAVIRUSES

* CERUS - INACTIVATION DATA SHOWS INTERCEPT BLOOD SYSTEM MAY LOWER POTENTIAL RISK OF SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION BY CONVALESCENT PLASMA TRANSFUSION FROM RECOVERED PATIENTS

* CERUS - CONDUCTING IN VITRO STUDIES IN U.S. TO ASSESS INTERCEPT BLOOD SYSTEM'S ABILITY TO INACTIVATE SARS-COV-2 IN RED BLOOD CELLS, PLATELETS & PLASMA