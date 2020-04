BRIEF-Cerus Corporation Provides Update On Covid-19 Related Activities

April 6 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* CERUS CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 RELATED ACTIVITIES

* CERUS CORP - TRANSITION OF CE MARK SUBMISSION FROM A MEDICAL DEVICE DIRECTIVE FILING TO A MEDICAL DEVICE REGULATION FILING IS EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2020

* CERUS - UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME WHETHER CE MARK SUBMISSION WILL CONTINUE ITS REVIEW UNDER MDD PATHWAY OR TRANSITION AT SOME LATER POINT TO MDR PATHWAY

* CERUS CORP - CONDUCTING TESTS TO ASSESS EFFICACY OF INTERCEPT IN INACTIVATING SARS-COV-2