14 days ago
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Cerus expands agreement with French National Blood Service

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus announces expanded supply agreement with french national blood service

* Cerus corp - signing of two, new, expanded contracts with établissement français du sang for intercept blood system

* One contract covers supply of intercept platelet kits

* Cerus corp - initial term of platelet kit supply agreement is 2 years with 2 one-year extension options

* Other contract is for purchase of additional illuminators to help support roll-out of intercept platelet kits to new regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

