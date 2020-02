BRIEF-Cerus Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.12

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 REVENUE $26.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $25.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PROVIDED 2020 ANNUAL PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $89 MILLION TO $93 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE MOMENTUM CO EXPERIENCED PAST YEAR WILL CONTINUE INTO 2020

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $110.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: