April 2 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* ‘ REDES PHASE 3 RED BLOOD CELL STUDY EXPANDS INTO THE CONTINENTAL U.S.

* BAYLOR ST. LUKE’S MEDICAL CENTER IN HOUSTON BECAME FIRST CENTER IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO ENROLL PATIENTS IN CO’S REDES STUDY

* EXPECT SEVERAL MORE SITES IN CONTINENTAL U.S. TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR REDES STUDY IN COMING MONTHS