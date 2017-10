Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cerveau Technologies Inc:

* Says announced a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc for use of MK-6240​ ‍​

* Says collaboration is focused on using MK-6240 as a biomarker in Janssen neurodegenerative disease research studies​

* Says parties will collaborate on using MK-6240 to diagnose and evaluate new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans​