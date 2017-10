BRIEF-Cerved 9-month net profit up at EUR 38.2‍​ mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR ‍68.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍288.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 270.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 38.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD RESOLVES TO START PRELIM ASSESSMENT OF TENTATIVE GROUP REORGANIZATION‍​

* REORGANIZATION WOULD INVOLVE INCORPORATION OF UNIT CERVED GROUP

* SCENARIO FOR 2017 CALLS FOR GAINS IN REVENUES AND EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)