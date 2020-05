BRIEF-Cerved Group Q1 Adj. Net Profit EUR 28.7 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Cerved Group SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 121.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 117.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECLASSFIED NET PROFIT EUR 16.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 IMPACTS FELT FROM SECOND WEEK OF MARCH, MAINLY ON REAL ESTATE AND SMES BUSINESS INFORMATION

* SUSPENDED FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2018-2020, LOOKING FORWARD TO NEXT INVESTOR DAY SCHEDULED FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020

* FULL OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY GUARANTEED

* GIVEN UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC SCENARIO, BOARD DECIDED NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS

* DIFFICULTIES MAY CONTINUE IN Q2, WITH POSSIBLE GRADUAL RECOVERY IN H2