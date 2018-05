May 7 (Reuters) - Cerved Group SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 105.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 23.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 16.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS STRATEGIC OUTLOOK TO 2018

* IT IS FORESEEABLE THAT FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 WILL REGISTER GROWTH IN REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)