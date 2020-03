March 21 (Reuters) - Cerved Group SpA:

* CERVED GROUP SPA- EXPIRY OF EXCLUSIVITY GRANTED TO INTRUM FOR DISPOSAL OF CREDIT MANAGEMENT DIVISION

* CERVED GROUP- UNDERLYING TALKS HAVE BEEN INTERRUPTED DUE TO CURRENT ECONOMIC, FINANCIAL SITUATION ATTRIBUTABLE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIOLOGICAL EMERGENCY