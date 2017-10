Oct 17 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA

* SAYS CERVED CREDIT MANAGEMENT S.P.A APPOINTED TO ACT AS SPECIAL SERVICER FOR ATLANTE II FUND‍​

* SPECIAL SERVICING ACTIVITIES ARE RELATED TO ABOUT EUR 13 BILLION OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS GENERATED BY MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)