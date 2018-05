May 7 (Reuters) - Cerved:

* CEO SAYS CO HOPES TO GET CREDIT MGMT DEAL FOR SOME OF NON PERFORMING LOANS (AROUND EUR 10 BILLION) FROM WINDING DOWN OF VENETO BANKS - CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS NO IMPACT ON PIPELINE FROM INTESA DEAL WITH INTRUM AS CO NEVER HOPED TO GET CREDIT MGMT DEAL FROM INTESA - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)