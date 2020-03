March 13 (Reuters) - Cerved Group SpA:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO APPROVE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019 WILL TAKE PLACE ON 24 MARCH 2020

* DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN TO OBTAIN COMPLETE INFORMATION FRAMEWORK IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 IN PARTICULAR

* FOR SAME REASONS BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO MAY 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)