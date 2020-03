March 24 (Reuters) - Cerved Group SpA:

* TAKES PRUDENT APPROACH IN LIGHT OF COVID-19, PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND

* HAS SUSPENDED 2018-2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SITUATION IS SOLID AND ALLOWS TO FACE ONGOING CRISIS

* IMPACTS ARISING FROM COVID-19 ARE CHARACTERIZED BY HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 58.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)