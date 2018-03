BRIEF-Cervus Equipment Corp. Announces Adjusted Income Increase Of 57% To $19.0 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Cervus Equipment Corp:

* CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS, ADJUSTED INCOME(1) INCREASE OF 57% TO $19.0 MILLION AND AN INCREASE IN THE MARCH 31, 2018 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.10 PER SHARE

* CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN ITS MARCH 31, 2018 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.07 TO $0.10 PER SHARE​

* CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN ITS MARCH 31, 2018 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.07 TO $0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)