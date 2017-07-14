FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 8:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp:

* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement extends maturity date of credit facility to September 28, 2020

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement terminates covenant relief period which was entered into march 29, 2016

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement increases maximum net senior funded debt to ebitda ratio from 2.25 to 2.50

* Ces energy -credit facility consists of Canadian operating facility of c$20 million, Canadian syndicated revolving facility of c$105 million

* Ces energy solutions corp says credit facility also consists of a u.s. Operating facility of us$40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.