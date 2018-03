BRIEF-Cesca Subsidiary Expands Into CAR-T Related Contract Development And Manufacturing

March 14 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* CESCA’S DEVICE SUBSIDIARY, THERMOGENESIS, EXPANDS INTO CAR-T RELATED CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING (CDMO) SERVICES

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS - UNIT SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH INCOCELL TIANJIN, A UNIT OF BOYALIFE GROUP

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS - UNIT GRANTED INCOCELL LICENSE TO BUY, AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, CERTAIN DEVICES, CONSUMABLES, KITS IN CERTAIN ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS- TERRITORIES COVERED UNDER AGREEMENT ARE CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU, SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, INDONESIA, INDIA

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS INC - UNIT ENTITLED TO PERCENTAGE OF INCOCELL’S GROSS CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: