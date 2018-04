April 24 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EVALUATION AGREEMENT WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA LINEBERGER ADVANCED CELLULAR THERAPEUTICS FACILITY FOR X-SERIES™ PRODUCTS THAT PROVIDE AUTOMATED, CLOSED SYSTEM CELLULAR PROCESSING

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS INC - CESCA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING ITS X-SERIES PRODUCTS, ALONG WITH REQUIRED TRAINING AND SUPPORT