BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics Entered Amendment To Revolving Line Of Credit Facility

April 18 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 16, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS - WITH AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, ON APRIL 16, CO ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED NOMINATION AND VOTING AGREEMENT

* CESCA THERAPEUTICS - AMENDED NOMINATION AGREEMENT WILL TERMINATE ACCORDING TO ITS TERMS WHEN AND IF THE BOYALIFE OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE FALLS BELOW 20% Source text: (bit.ly/2HID83n)