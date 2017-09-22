BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says co entered into Amendment No. 1 to Revolving Credit Agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca Therapeutics - ‍on September 13, 2017, co entered into an Amendment No. 1 to Revolving Credit Agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II, Inc​

* Cesca Therapeutics - amendedment amends Revolving Credit Agreement entered on March 6, 2017, by increasing borrowing availability to $10.0 million​

* Cesca Therapeutics - ‍in connection with amendment, co entered amended and restated convertible promissory note to reflect new amount of $10.0 million​