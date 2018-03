BRIEF-Cetus Capital III LP Says Intends To Vote Against Proposed Deal To Acquire Layne Christensen By Granite Construction

March 20 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc:

* CETUS CAPITAL III LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION - SEC FILING

* CETUS CAPITAL III LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING

* CETUS CAPITAL III LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

* CETUS CAPITAL III LP REPORTS 7.8 PERCENT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2HPc1Tm) Further company coverage: