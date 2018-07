BRIEF-Ceva Expects Conversion Of CMA CGM's Securities Within Next 4 Weeks

July 17 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* EQS-NEWS: CEVA EXPECTS CONVERSION OF CMA CGM’S SECURITIES WITHIN NEXT 4 WEEKS

* CMA CGM S.A. IS EXPECTED TO CONVERT CHF 378,945,215 OF CEVA MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES IT HOLDS INTO REGISTERED ORDINARY SHARES TO BECOME A 24.99% SHAREHOLDER IN CEVA LATEST ON 13 AUGUST 2018

* FOLLOWING CONVERSION AND REGISTRATION OF NEWLY CREATED SHARES, CMA CGM’S AND RODOLPHE SAADÉ’S COMBINED SHAREHOLDINGS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 25.04% OF CEVA’S REGISTERED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)