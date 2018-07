July 30 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* CEVA LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF EUR300 MILLION NOTES OFFERING

* SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 WITH A COUPON OF 5.25% PER ANNUM

* NOTES WILL BE SOLD AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.000% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* REFINANCING, INCLUDING OFFERING OF NOTES, IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 3 AUGUST 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)