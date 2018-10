Oct 25 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* CMA CGM WILL PROVIDE EXIT OPTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

* CMA CGM WILL OFFER TO CEVA LOGISTICS’ SHAREHOLDERS WISHING TO EXIT THEIR INVESTMENT IN CEVA LOGISTICS TO PURCHASE THEIR SHARES FOR CHF 30.00 PER SHARE

* WILL ACQUIRE FREIGHT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS OF CMA CGM