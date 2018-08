Aug 13 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* CMA CGM’S SECURITIES CONVERTING INTO ORDINARY SHARES IN CEVA FOLLOWING RULING OF SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD

* CEVA’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL CONSIST OF 55,141,363 REGISTERED SHARES

* 25.04% SHARES AGGREGATED TOGETHER WILL BE HELD BY CMA CGM AND DIRECTLY BY MEMBERS OF SAADÉ FAMILY