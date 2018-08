Aug 6 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* COMPLETES $1.4 BILLION REFINANCING

* RAISED EUR300 MILLION OF 5.25% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* ALSO RAISED $475 MILLION SECURED TERM LOAN B DUE 2025 AND A $585 MILLION SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT AND ANCILLARY FACILITY DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)