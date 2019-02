Feb 27 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CEVA ACHIEVES REVENUE GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT NET DEBT DECREASE IN 2018 - CMA CGM PARTNERSHIP WELL ON TRACK

* REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.2% IN 2018 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF US$260 MILLION, INCLUDING US$54 MILLION OF ONE-TIME COSTS

* CONFIRMATION OF MEDIUM TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)