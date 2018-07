BRIEF-Ceva Logistics H1 Adj EBITDA Expected At About $143 Million

July 23 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* CEVA LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018

* FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $143 MILLION

* FOR Q2 EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 7.3% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR COMPARABLE PERIOD, WITH REVENUE INCREASING APPROX 5.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ADJUSTED EBITDA^1 FOR Q2 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $77 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROX $7 MILLION OVER PRIOR YEAR COMPARABLE PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)