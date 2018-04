April 9 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO BOOKRUNNER:

* CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BILLION

* CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS LISTING ON THE SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE

* CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS