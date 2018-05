May 2 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics’ Bookrunner:

* CEVA LOGISTICS IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO PRICE AT CHF 27.50 PER SHARE

* CEVA LOGISTICS IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED AND WILL CLOSE AT 14.00 UK TIME TODAY; FIRST DAY OF TRADING 4 MAY Further company coverage: