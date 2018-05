May 1 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG Bookrunner:

* CEVA LOGISTICS IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE IS CHF 27.50 TO CHF 35.00 PER SHARE

* CEVA LOGISTICS IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED WITHIN THIS RANGE, MAJORITY OF INTEREST OFF THE BOTTOM ; BOOKS CLOSE 2 MAY AT 3PM CET Further company coverage: